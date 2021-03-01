DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Some families are still without power or running water in the Lone Star State due to a winter storm. A Delaware County mayor is rushing to help them out but they need your help to complete the mission.

Twenty-four pallets — that’s thousands of bottles of water. They’re all ready to be shipped to Texas, where it will help hundreds of Americans who have been without water for weeks.

“No, I couldn’t imagine. When the pandemic hit everyone was scrambling for water. It was also a water shortage here so I can’t imagine not having any water,” said Collingdale Mayor Felecia Coffee.

But here’s the problem, Collingdale doesn’t have a way of getting it there.

Mayor Coffee says a local Teamsters union stepped up before realizing it was more water than it could handle. So now after collecting thousands of bottles for a good cause, Collingdale is calling for some help too.

“We need a truck. We need a 56-foot semi-truck to be able to take it down there,” Coffee said.

But not just a truck, they need someone to drive it too and are hoping a person or a business could sponsor the run.

“And more donations to be able to pay the driver. I’m not sure about the truck but we need a driver to compensate him for his time for going down there,” said Mayor Coffee.

If that someone may be you or your business- you can contact Collingdale Borough Hall at 610-586-0500.