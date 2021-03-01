DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Officers in Burlington County assisted in the labor of a healthy baby girl during a snowstorm last month. Officials say Officer Keith Upton was the first to arrive at a home in Delran for a maternity call involving a pregnant woman on Feb. 2, just before 10 a.m.
Dispatcher Mark Boyd talked the father and Officer Upton through the delivery of the newborn once it was clear the baby would not be waiting for EMS workers to arrive.
A healthy, 5-pound, 10-ounce baby girl arrived into the world at 10:04 a.m. — just 10 minutes after the initial 911 call at 9:54 a.m.
The mother and newborn were later transported to an area hospital as a precaution and were reported in good condition.
Burlington County Commissioner Dan O’Connell presented Boyd and Upton with certificates of recognition for their outstanding work and service.
Boyd is a 10-year veteran at Central Communications and Upton served as an officer in Delran for 21 years.
“The stork may have been grounded by the weather but Dispatcher Boyd and Officer Upton rose to the occasion and provided a huge assist to this new mom and dad and the baby girl they safely welcomed into the world,” O’Connell said. “Our entire Board wish to extend our congratulations to the new mother and father and also to Dispatcher Boyd and Officer Upton for a job well done.”