PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect wanted in a robbery in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood. Officials say the suspect approached a 25-year-old woman on the 700 block of North 24th Street asking for money on Feb. 26 just after 8 p.m.
The victim offered the man $5. The man then became aggressive and reportedly told the victim she was going to get him money from an ATM on Fairmount Avenue.
He walked the victim to the ATM on the 2300 block if Fairmount Avenue where she withdrew $60 and gave it to him.
The man then fled the area on foot heading west on Fairmount Avenue from 24th Street.
The suspect is described as a Black man around 50 years old, 5'6″ tall, thin build. He was wearing a baseball-type hat, green and black flannel jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093/3094.