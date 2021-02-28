WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a double shooting that resulted in a fatality in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lehigh County. Early Sunday morning, officials charged Edward Joel Rosario-Jimenez, of Whitehall Township, with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and firearm not to be carried without a license.

Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot on the 2600 block of MacArthur Road just before 7 p.m. last Friday. Two victims were found with gunshot wounds near a vehicle that was found still running in the parking lot.

A woman, currently identified as a Jane Doe, later died as a result of the gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage from the Walmart store that showed the victim’s vehicle arriving and parking in the area of the merchandise pick-up lot. Within minutes a black Toyota sports utility vehicle is seen and parks directly in front of the victim’s vehicle.

Several witnesses were interviewed by police and their identities will not be released. One witness told police that she went to Walmart to pick up her child who is also the child of one of the shooting victims.

Police say she arrived in the Toyota with Rosario-Jimenez and two other people and that Rosario-Jimenez got into an argument with one of the victims.

The witness says she heard gunshots and let in the Toyota, but Rosario-Jimenez remained in the parking lot.

Another witness says they saw Rosario-Jimenez fire several gunshots at the victims.

Investigators found a handgun hidden in a snowbank adjacent to where the shooting happened.