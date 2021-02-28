PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sun peaked its way through the clouds on Saturday afternoon which was a welcomed sight after the rain and even snowy start to the day across the northern portions of Southeastern Pennsylvania. While conditions have remained dry from about midday Saturday through the early morning hours on Sunday, the next rainmaker is on tap for Sunday.

The bulk of the steadiest rain is expected to advance into the Philly region between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Steady rain showers are expected for the whole area throughout the afternoon with pockets of heavier rain possible.

The steady showers will tapper slightly heading into Sunday evening — but they are not expected to fully stop.

Lots of green on the radar this morning but any rain is very light so far today. Showers will pick up in intensity throughout the morning and could become heavy this afternoon ⁦@CBSPhilly⁩ pic.twitter.com/dNkZ48rjfx — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 28, 2021

Scattered and spotty showers, overall damp conditions, are likely through most of the evening and early overnight hours as well.

A second period of more steady shower activity will fire up again after midnight on Monday.

This second round of rain will be associated with a cold front tracking in from the west. We should expect to see rain and showers basically all of Monday morning before the region starts drying out midday.

Clouds will slowly decrease on Monday afternoon but winds will start to pick up in the wake of the passing cold front. Rain totals over the course of Sunday and Monday morning will be widespread in the 0.5-1″ range — with some localized areas — in the heaviest pockets reaching as much as 1.25″.

This new rain coupled with what we received on Saturday morning and the continued snowmelt will lead to some limited threats of small streaming flooding, especially across South Jersey.

Temperatures over the next 48 hours will be a rollercoaster ride starting Sunday. Highs on Sunday will stay in the mid-40s — making for a pretty raw and chilly afternoon.

Don’t expect much temperature fluctuation though as overnight lows will likely only drop a degree, or two at most.

We then quickly rise into the low 50s on Monday morning. Highs on Monday will likely occur in the morning before slowly dropping throughout the afternoon after the cold front passes through.

As the front continues its eastward trek, arctic air will start to spill into the region on Monday night.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning are likely to fall well into the 20s or even lower for northern communities. Highs Tuesday will stay in the 3os as well.

Another big story for the start of the work week, besides the quick blast of bitter cold — will be strong winds.

Winds will begin to pick up on Monday afternoon as the cold front moves in and the region could see wind gusts as high as 30-35 mph on Monday afternoon.

The strong wind will continue on Monday night and gusts will likely peak on Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning wind gusts will be around 30-40 mph and could be as high as 50 mph near the coastline.

By Tuesday afternoon, winds will begin to calm some and gusts will be reduced closer to 25-30 mph.

This means wind chills Tuesday will be dangerously cold. Tuesday morning wind chills in the single digits will be likely — even in the city and through the afternoon it will feel like the 20s most of the day.

Wednesday will finally bring a brief reprieve from the bitter cold with temperatures returning to the low 50s and partly cloudy skies — with much calmer winds.

However, the breezy conditions return starting on Thursday and will last into Friday — as temperatures will remain seasonable to slightly colder-than-normal to end the work week.

It should remain dry Thursday and Friday.

A cool and partly cloudy day starts the upcoming weekend too.