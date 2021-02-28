PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here is a sign that we are getting closer to spring. The Philadelphia Phillies will play their first Spring Training game on Sunday afternoon.

The Phillies are playing the Tigers Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

The team released their first lineup of the spring Sunday morning.

The Phillies are allowing a limited number of fans to attend Spring Training games in Clearwater, Florida. And last week, the City of Philadelphia announced they are rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions which will allow fans to return to the stands at sporting events.

It will be the first time spectators will be at sporting events since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new guidelines align somewhat, but not entirely, with state restrictions.

Philadelphia has been more restrictive than the rest of the state in most of its shutdowns, but the rules are being eased as the number of new coronavirus cases declines.

Sports, theaters and other events will be allowed to expand to the state limits — no more than 500 people indoors and outside can hold up to 2,500.

“We cannot be less restrictive than the state limits,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley explained.