PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mother of a missing Philadelphia teen is speaking out to CBS3. The search for 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell is intensifying. This is Jalen.

Priscilla Maxwell, Jalen’s mother, says he hasn’t been seen since 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Philadelphia Police say Jalen was last seen wearing a green Children’s Place jacket with a fur-lined hood and a blue and black backpack.

Friends and classmates from St. Martin of Tours School in Oxford Circle searched a number of spots on Saturday.

His mom says Jalen has a mild form of autism.

“Jalen, I love you. I love you so much,” Priscilla Maxwell, Jalen’s mother, said. “Your family, your friends, your schoolmates, your teachers, your neighbors. Everyone. We miss you, we love you. It’s safe for you to come home, we’re not upset. We just want you to come home just so we can know that you’re all right.”

Police say Jalen has never left home like this before.

If you see him, you’re urged to call 911.