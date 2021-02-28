DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Two men have been arrested after four people were shot in an IHOP parking lot in Dover, Delaware. Police responded to the shooting in the parking lot of the IHOP located on South Little Road after several reports of shots fired just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was on the scene with a gunshot wound to the cheek. Officers treating that victim were then notified about three additional victims that were privately transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the ankle, a 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

All four victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The officers were advised that a black Dodge Charger, occupied by two Black men fled the scene after the shooting.

Patrol officers located a vehicle matching that description in the area of Kent General Hospital and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed when the occupants noticed police in the area.

The vehicle was stopped at S. Governors Avenue and West North Street.

Twenty-two-year-old Akeem Ferrell and 21-year-old Anthony Watson, both of Smyrna, were taken into custody.

Ferrell was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana during the arrest.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s vehicle and found a 9mm handgun in the glove compartment.

Investigators are working to determine the arrested suspects’ involvement in the shooting incident.

Ferrell was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, conspiracy second degree, noncompliance with bond conditions (prior arrest), and possession of marijuana.

Watson was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and conspiracy second degree.