KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — A big drive-thru vaccine distribution site is under construction in King of Prussia. Crews are assembling carports at the former site of Babies R Us near the King of Prussia Mall.
Luzerne County staging company Mountain Production is leading the construction project.
They have adapted operations to help other businesses deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What you see behind me today is two large arches that are drive-thru vaccine and testing site that can accommodate 10 lanes and the site can accommodate over 12 lanes," Mountain Production CEO Ricky Rose said. "These other retrofitted shipping containers you see are for staff and storing vaccine and equipment."
The company 15toknow is handling the distribution of the vaccine