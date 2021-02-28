PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is easing more restrictions on the road to recovery on Monday. There will be fewer limits on restaurants, retail stores, sporting events, theaters, religious services, and senior centers.
Health officials say this is possible because infection rates continue to drop, and vaccination rates are climbing.
The rule changes will make it easier for struggling city restaurants.
Outdoor dining will now be capped at six people per table, up from four.
Those six outdoor diners do not have to be from the same household.
Current indoor capacity limits and requirements still apply.
Sporting venues can have fans provided they follow Pennsylvania’s guidelines.
Sporting venues can have fans provided they follow Pennsylvania's guidelines.

The state's capacity limitations are 2,500 total people for outdoor events and 500 total people for indoor events. That means it's not enough for Sixers or Flyers fans to attend games at the Wells Fargo Center.
Management says welcoming fans back requires more than 500 employees alone.