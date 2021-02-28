PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Cats may be different from dogs but sometimes you would like your cat to create a bond as dogs can do. Some people would rather that their cat be independent and that’s really what cats are known for because they’ve only been around people for about 5,000 years.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News with some tips.

Cats are still solitary, self-sufficient hunters but that doesn’t mean they necessarily want to stay that way. They can also want to interact with you.

Just remember that if you’re going to be adopting a cat or if your own cat is standoffish with you, or when you’re visiting a cat, a slower introduction may be what they need to warm up to you.

What you need to do, in many cases when you’re going to visit a cat or just thinking about adopting one, pretend that you don’t even like cats. Sit around, let them come to you and kind of ignore them — let them feel you out.

Also if you have a lot of animals around and you walk into a place where there are cats, they can smell that you walked past a dog the day before and they may be a little standoffish over that.

There are many calming techniques you can use such as pheromone sprays. Use that on your shoes and the cat will calm down and not feel so territorial.

When visiting a cat don’t block its exits, they know their territory and they want to make sure they can get out of where they are.

Remember to be very quiet around them, let them come to you, play with them in an interactive way but when they’ve had enough they’ll swish their tail and will show you it’s time to stop.

Watch the video above to see this week’s segment.