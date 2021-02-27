WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in a Lehigh County Walmart parking lot. Authorities say the shooting happened at the Walmart at 2601 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just before 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office says two victims were found near a parked vehicle with the engine still running on Friday night. Both of them had been shot.

Officials say a woman, identified as a Jane Doe, was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest and was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.

The cause of death has been ruled a homicide and is being investigated by the Whitehall Township Police Department, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the District Attorney of Lehigh County.

Meanwhile, the second victim is still being treated.

Authorities say there were initial reports of a child abduction, but those claims were unfounded.

The coroner’s office will be performing an autopsy on Monday.

The motive behind this shooting is still unclear.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.