PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The film “Lady Sings the Blues” is the story of jazz singer Billie Holiday–or is it? The movie inspired West Philadelphia native Lee Daniels to go into filmmaking.
Now, 50 years later, “The United States Vs. Billie Holiday” finds Daniels, with help of screenwriter Suzan-Lori Parks, going a lot deeper into the background of that 1971 classic.READ MORE: EXPLAINER: What Can, Can't You Do With Cannabis In New Jersey Now?
The film is not rated but due to some sexual content, it is intended for mature audiences.READ MORE: Temple-University Of Central Florida Basketball Game Canceled Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases
It’s streaming on Hulu right now and Daniels told CBS3’s Ukee Washington that he’ll be doing a project back home very soon, a horror movie based on true events.MORE NEWS: Gas Prices Up In New Jersey, Around Nation Amid Refinery Outages
Watch the video to see the full story.