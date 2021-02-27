WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police say one woman has died after being shot at a Lehigh County Walmart Friday night. The shooting happened at the Walmart at 2601 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township just before 7 p.m.
Officials say the woman suffered gunshot wounds to her body, she was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest where she was pronounced dead. A second victim was also shot during the incident and is receiving medical treatment.
Police say they found both victims near a parked vehicle with the engine still running in the parking lot.
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death of that victim, whose identity has only been released as Jane Doe, a homicide.
An investigation continues.
