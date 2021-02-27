PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Can you smell it? Spring is in the air, meteorological spring that is and it begins on Monday, March 1.
Not to be confused with astronomical spring which begins Saturday, March 20 at 5:37 a.m. for Philadelphia.READ MORE: Police: 1 Woman Dead After Double Shooting At Lehigh County Walmart
The difference? Meteorological spring is based on calendar months tied to a particular season. In this case March, April and May. Astronomical spring, also known as the Vernal Equinox marks one of two dates each year when the sun is directly above the equator creating equal hours of daylight and darkness across the globe.
The week may start with a damp chill, but it steadily improves and by mid-week meteorological spring will usher in 40-degree temperatures and more 50s for much of the Delaware Valley. A welcome break from winter and a nice preview of spring.READ MORE: EXPLAINER: What Can, Can't You Do With Cannabis In New Jersey Now?
If you’re tired of these early sunsets then get ready to spring ahead, Daylight Saving Time begins in less than two weeks on Sunday, March 14.
Get ready to move those clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night and locate fresh batteries for your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.MORE NEWS: Temple-University Of Central Florida Basketball Game Canceled Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases
Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.