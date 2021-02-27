PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal, who was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer, say Abu-Jamal has COVID-19 and they’re demanding his release. Those supporters rallied this afternoon in front of District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office in Center City.
Abu-Jamal’s family says prison officials deny the 67-year-old man is infected with coronavirus, but they say he is medically vulnerable and experiencing shortness of breath and chest pains.
Abu-Jamal is serving a life sentence for the 1981 slaying of Daniel Faulkner, a 25-year-old Philadelphia police officer.
Demonstrators are calling for all medically fragile prison inmates to be released amid the COVID-19 pandemic.