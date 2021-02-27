TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices are still on the increase in New Jersey and around the nation amid longer-than-expected refinery outages on the Gulf Coast following a winter storm. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.81, up eight cents from a week ago.
Drivers were paying an average of $2.52 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.69, up nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.47 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Analysts say most drivers can expect prices at the pump to continue increasing until Gulf Coast refineries restart and resume normal operations.
