PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A found piece of jewelry and now a mystery after a viewer asked for our help in finding the owner of a wedding band she found. Here's a look at the gold ring.
It was found at the corner of Broad and Green Streets by a good Samaritan as she stepped out of an Uber.
The band is inscribed with "Steve and Judy" along with a date, but we'll hold on to the rest of the details in order to verify the owner.
If you can help get this special item back to its owner, please let us know by clicking here.