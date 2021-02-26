PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police have released surveillance video of two suspects wanted in a robbery and shooting at a Boost Mobile store in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. Police say an employee at the store was shot during the robbery.

It happened at the Boost Mobile on the 6100 block of Ridge Avenue, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say one of the suspects shot the 29-year-old employee in the left leg. Both suspects then rummaged through the store and demanded cellphones and AirPods.

While searching, they periodically turned towards the victim and struck him with firearms, police say.

The suspects fled the store with ten iPhone 8 cellphones, the victim’s iPhone 12, and $500 cash from the register.

They were seen leaving in an older model silver Chevy Impala, with one black rim on the front driver’s side and front end damage on the passenger side.

Police say one of the suspects was seen without a face mask.

The same store was also robbed a week earlier on Feb. 16. Police have not said if both incidents are connected.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.