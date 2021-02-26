EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — A second suspect is now under arrest in a deadly bowling alley shooting in Montgomery County. Twenty-year-old Raymir Johnson, of Lansdowne, is behind bars on $250,000 bail.3 Injured After Elderly Woman Crashes Car Through Flaherty Shoes Store In Bucks County
Police say he drove accused killer Jamel Barnwell from the scene.
On Saturday night, police say Barnwell opened fire at the Our Town Alley in East Norriton, killing 29-year-old Frank Wade.
Four others were injured in the shooting.