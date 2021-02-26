RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — The Radnor School District has moved into Phase 1 of its COVID plan, which means full days of school for kindergarten through second grades. District officials also say full school days will begin Monday for third through fifth grades.
The changes are made possible by adjustments to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing.
Meanwhile, the return to the classroom is on hold for students in the School District of Philadelphia. The plan was to bring a limited number of students back into classrooms this coming Monday.
But with ongoing mediation between the district and teachers' union over safety concerns, students will stay virtual — for now.