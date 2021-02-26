PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Northbound I-95 at Washington Avenue will be closed for several hours after a multi-vehicle crash caused a FedEx truck to overturn. According to officials, the closure will last approximately three hours as crews work to clean up packages all over the highway.Philadelphia Allowing Fans To Return To Sporting Events As City Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
Southbound traffic has not been affected. No injuries have been reported.
This is the latest of three tractor-trailer accidents on Friday.
