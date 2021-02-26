PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Department of Health is set to open its third COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday. It will open at the University of the Sciences in West Philadelphia.
On Thursday, Eyewitness News was at the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School on Erie Avenue in Juniata Park as the city opened its second clinic.
All three are aimed at giving access to the vaccine to people living in traditionally underserved neighborhoods.
“Black and brown communities in our city have been underserved and are affected by this virus more than other communities,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. “They die at higher rates. They’re infected at higher rates. We have to get into these communities to get people vaccinated.”
Ultimately, all three Department of Health clinics will be open twice a week, once for first doses and once for second doses.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley tells Eyewitness News that a FEMA-run vaccination center will open next week at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. It will be staffed by a 2220-military member team coming to Philadelphia.