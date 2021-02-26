PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The return to in-person learning for some students in the Philadelphia School District has been delayed again. The district is working with a mediator for the teachers’ union to determine how the return to buildings should unfold. Meanwhile, parents are left adjusting yet again.

Philadelphia School District parents who were expecting to send their kids back into the classroom next week got yet another blow Thursday evening.

“Pre-k through second-grade students who were set to return on Monday, March 1, will remain all virtual until further details are announced,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

“I’m not surprised,” parent Priscilla Lo said.

Parents like Lo have been advocating to get their kids back in school, but a fourth attempt at reopening for hybrid learning has been put on hold again.

“I don’t think it’s fair to subject both teachers and parents on this roller-coaster ride,” Lo said.

While the school district and teachers’ union continue to work with a mediator to ensure that buildings are safe enough, some parents are left exasperated by the process.

Lo has established a Facebook page and other social media sites for parents advocating for in-person learning.

“Schools are built to educate children, but yet parents nor children have a stake at the table and all of the conversations that have been happening, you have the union representing the teachers, then you have various government officials representing taxpayers and everybody, but the children are not represented,” Lo said.

Lo says the voices of some parents promoting a return to classrooms have come with some pushback.

“Parents who are speaking out, they are being bullied. And I was being bullied online. I felt like people are not speaking up, parents are not speaking up because while we’re the silent majority, parents are being bullied and that’s why they stay quiet,” Lo said.

For the families of 9,000 pre-k to second-grade students whose children will ultimately be returning to reopened schools, a swift and firm return date can’t come soon enough.