PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police released new information Friday in the mass shooting at Broad and Olney Streets from last week that wounded eight people. Police are looking for three people they believe to be involved in the shooting, after scouring through security video.

Police also say they’ve been seen in an older model blue Ford Explorer.

The first suspect has a thin build, with a green mask, wearing a dark colored-jacket, with white stripes down the arms of the jacket and an emblem on the chest, dark pants, and dark shoes. The second suspect is tall, thin build, wearing all dark clothing, with white or light-colored shoes. Police describe the third suspect with a medium build, wearing all dark clothing.

Police don’t know if any of the victims were the intended target and the motive remains unknown.

If you recognize them, you’re urged to call police.

Meantime, city officials want new state laws passed that would require the reporting of lost or stolen firearms and keeps guns away from abusers and stalkers. Officials say that would save lives immediately.

And in another attempt to get guns off the street, the city has organized two gun buybacks on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They’re at Mount Carmel Baptist Church in West Philadelphia and Mount Airy Church of God.

A limited number of $100 gift cards to ShopRites in the city will be distributed.

“I also want to note the use of privately made firearms – or PMF’s – we’re starting to hear them often referred to as ‘ghost guns.’ Those are also increasing. This year, we’ve already recovered nearly 70 of those guns already. That’s only 25 short from the total recovered in the year of 2019 alone,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

City leaders held a press conference Friday to plead for the gun violence to stop.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the mass shooting.