PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There may be some good news on the horizon for Philadelphia sports fans. Friday city health officials could decide if fans are allowed back into the stands.

The Sixers, Flyers, and Phillies have all sent proposals to the city requesting fans return to the stands during games. But that will depend not only on what the city has to say but the state of Pennsylvania as well.

Still, there is a glimmer of hope with the city expected to announce a rollback of coronavirus restrictions today.

That’s the first step, and once the green light is finally given, sources tell Eyewitness News it will then be up to the Wells Fargo Center, Sixers and Flyers to determine an exact number of people to allow back inside the arena — which, of course, will not exceeding the state’s limitations.

Eyewitness News spoke to the general manager of the Wells Fargo Arena earlier this month about a potential return of fans and the preparations being made.

He says the arena is implementing every safety protocol you can imagine, not to mention an upgrade to the HVAC system costing $11 million.

Meantime, the Phillies have not commented just yet. We’re told they’re awaiting official word from the city and state.

But Bryce Harper weighed in on Thursday.

“I think being able to have your wife and your kids there, being able to perform in front of them is always fun, and then, of course, the city of Philadelphia having their fans in the stands, there is nothing better,” Harper said. “I think people are eager to go to ballparks and eager to go to sporting events. To get it back to what it was before. You know, I think getting out of their houses and getting into the stadiums. If they feel safe and want to do it, then it is great for the game and it is great for them, as well.”

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley told Eyewitness News on Thursday that he does expect fans back in the stands at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies home opener, but probably not as many as people would like to have.

A return of fans to the Wells Fargo Center means roughly 400 part-time workers can return for Sixers and Flyers home games, as well.

Hopes are high as we await the city’s announcement possibly later today.