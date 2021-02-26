PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bear, Delaware, man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced firearm violations charges against 22-year-old Darius Blalock on Friday night.
Authorities allege Blalock got into an argument with a group of people outside of Pat's Steaks in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2020. According to the DA's Office, Blalock fired several shots before jumping into a vehicle and fled the scene.
No one was shot during the incident, authorities say.
“It is lucky that no one was harmed during this incident. But workers, customers, and passersby were all endangered. Neighbors were terrified by this individual’s criminal actions last December,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “Philadelphia Police and Delaware law enforcement worked diligently to make sure this individual’s gun ownership privileges are revoked and that he is held accountable for his actions. I also want to express gratitude to members of the public who provided information to authorities that enabled us to bring this individual to justice.”
Philly Police identified Blalock through surveillance video and tips from the public. Authorities say he does not have a valid concealed weapons license in either Pennsylvania or Delaware.
Blalock is facing firearm violations and related charges.