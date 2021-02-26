DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Chester Upland School District are getting their chance to return to the classroom on Tuesday. School officials made the announcement that the district will be welcoming just over 850 students back on Tuesday, March 2, after the completion of its Family School Reopening Survey.
"I'm so excited to welcome our students back," said Dr. Carol Birks, superintendent of CUSD. "In-person education is so critical for our students and goes beyond what they learn in their classes. I want to commend our faculty and staff, who have done an incredible job supporting our students' learning this school year.
In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, students will be divided into two cohorts.
Students in Cohort C will meet in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort U students take classes on Thursdays and Fridays.
On Wednesdays, all students will attend virtual classes. However, a full-remote option is still available.