PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton got quite the surprise during a Zoom call Thursday. His favorite player, former Birds quarterback Carson Wentz, popped up on the call Giovanni was having with Wentz’s AO1 Foundation.

hey guys carson and the guys over at the @AO1Foundation got me so good yesterday. i had no idea carson was gonna pop on the zoom until he did.

this phone call meant everything to me guys and i can’t thank u enough for calling me to talk before my PT💚 pic.twitter.com/ig3VkHHUVB

— Giovanni the Philly Sports Podcaster (@realsjsgiovanni) February 25, 2021