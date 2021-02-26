BREAKING:Philadelphia Allowing Fans To Return To Sporting Events As City Relaxes COVID-19 Restrictions
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton got quite the surprise during a Zoom call Thursday. His favorite player, former Birds quarterback Carson Wentz, popped up on the call Giovanni was having with Wentz’s AO1 Foundation.

“I had no idea Carson was gonna pop on the Zoom until he did,” Giovanni tweeted. “This phone call meant everything to me guys and I can’t thank you enough for calling me to talk before my PT.”

Giovanni revealed the new Colts QB is going to bring him out to Indianapolis for a game. He also said he’s going to keep the rest of the conversation he had with Wentz private because “it is really special to me.”

Giovanni, who has a genetic disorder and has undergone many surgeries, first met Wentz in July 2019 during Eagles’ training camp.

After Wentz was traded to the Colts, Giovanni posted a tearful goodbye to his hero.

“You’re still my hero, you always will be,” Giovanni said in a video on Twitter. “Colts fans, you really have a real one.”