PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic continues to hit families who are suffering financially. The fear is very real when it comes to not knowing where their next meal will come from.

A group right here in Philadelphia is stepping up during these times and feeding neighbors one box at a time.

Philabundance reports it has tripled the number of families served since the pandemic began. One local group is feeding neighbors one box at a time.

“My husband, he lost his job. So many kids, they barely have food on the table,” one woman said.

It’s a struggle so basic in need that so many families now face.

“At times, they’ll even call me like, ‘Do you have anything for me this week?'” SAID

U.S. Hunger reports one in four people don’t know where their next meal will come from.

Agape Baptist Church in Southwest Philly holds regular food pantries. Friday night, it opened its doors to anyone who needed a box filled with staples to feed the body and spirit.

“When they come, they come with happiness,” Rev. John C.Gblah said.

Volunteers from ABC Men helped to gather and give out the groceries, modeling their motto — “deeds not words.”

“If a person is hungry, they don’t want words, they want you to be able to provide food for them,” ABC Men founder Jackie Wleh said.

Philabundance reports nearly half of the families facing food insecurity right now are reaching out for their first time.

“Our economy has taken a major blow. What affects one directly impacts all of us indirectly,” Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said.

And if you could unpack the message of this effort and the people behind it, it might be this: Help when can, where you can, how you can. No deed is too small.

“Make sure to help folks in need — simple as that,” Wleh said.

