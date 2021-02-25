PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer faces a preliminary hearing Thursday for allegedly crashing into a house while driving under the influence. Officer Gregory Campbell, 27, was off-duty Feb. 6 when investigators say he crashed his car into a Northeast Philadelphia home.WATCH: Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley 'Optimistic' Some Fans Will Be Able To Attend Phillies Opening Day In April
Police say the car was heading north on Caroline Road near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it went airborne and crashed into the home at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the car went through the property, leaving a 53-year-old woman trapped under the vehicle and unconscious.
The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. A 45-year-old man was also injured. Two dogs were struck, and one was killed. Police said the crash "also caused extensive property damage to the home itself."
Campbell was charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, and related offenses.
Campbell, an officer for the past two years, was most recently assigned to the 14th district.
The police department suspended him for 30 days, with intent to dismiss.