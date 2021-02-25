PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The preliminary hearing for a Philadelphia police officer charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a house has been postponed until May. The hearing was initially set for Thursday morning.
Officer Gregory Campbell, 27, was off-duty Feb. 6 when investigators say he crashed his car into a Northeast Philadelphia home.READ MORE: Carson Wentz Surprises Eagles Superfan Giovanni Hamilton During Zoom Call
Police say the car was heading north on Caroline Road near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport when it went airborne and crashed into the home at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the car went through the property, leaving a 53-year-old woman trapped under the vehicle and unconscious.READ MORE: Philadelphia's Second Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center Opens In Juniata Park Neighborhood
The woman was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition. A 45-year-old man was also injured. Two dogs were struck, and one was killed. Police said the crash “also caused extensive property damage to the home itself.”
Campbell was charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, and related offenses.
Campbell, an officer for the past two years, was most recently assigned to the 14th district.MORE NEWS: 3 Injured After 76-Year-Old Man Crashes Car Through Front Of Cherry Hill Target Store, Police Say
The police department suspended him for 30 days, with intent to dismiss.