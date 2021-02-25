PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in a Northeast Philadelphia homicide. Police say two men went to a residence on the 4000 block of Creston Street just after 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 15.
One of the suspects knocked on the door of the home and confronted the victim when he answered the door. The suspect shot the victim several times, killing him.
Both suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.
Suspect No. 1 is described as a tall, thin man, wearing a dark jacket and a dark face mask. The second suspect is described as a man wearing a dark jacket, with large light color logos on the chest, back and arms.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3334/3335.