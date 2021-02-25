PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pre-kindergarten through second-grade students who were set to return to Philadelphia schools on Monday will remain virtual. The school board just announced the mediation process between the Philadelphia School District and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers on the phased reopening is nearing an end.
The union was concerned about building safety.
“I truly appreciate the good faith effort that has been demonstrated by all parties involved throughout this mediation process,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “We are excited to be nearing the end of the process and look forward to providing our Philadelphia community with more certainty about the reopening of our public schools, starting first with our youngest learners.”
Details about the return to the classroom will be ironed out over the next few days and will be announced at a joint news conference on Monday afternoon.