PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a gunman who was caught on camera holding up a Dunkin’ and Popeyes Chicken in the Frankford section of the city. The two robberies happened just hours apart.
It all started on Jan. 27 around 2:30 p.m.
Police say at the Dunkin' on Torresdale Avenue near JFK Boulevard, the suspect pulled out a handgun after ordering three doughnuts.
Two hours later, the suspect entered the Popeyes on Adams Avenue and demanded money.
No one was injured.
If you have any information regarding these incidents, call police at 215-686-3153/3154.