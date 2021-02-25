WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Family members of a man shot and killed by New Castle County Police in January are calling for the officers involved to be arrested and charged. The family of Lymond Moses reviewed police body camera video, calling it horrific to watch.

“The world needs to see this senseless murder. It’s murder, so show the world,” said Moses’ wife, Amanda Spence.

Moses’ family is calling for police bodycam video showing the last moments of his life to be released.

“So that the public can see clearly that Lymond was trying to go straight through,” Spence said.

In January, police rushed to the scene for an officer-involved shooting. At the time, authorities said two New Castle County officers shot and killed Moses after, police say, he made a U-turn and sped directly at the officers.

“They were not in front of the vehicle. They were not in harm’s way,” Spence said.

But Moses’ family says bodycam video they recently viewed contradicts the initial police report.

“These officers were on the outer side of the vehicle and were shooting,” Spence said.

The family also says police initially stopped Moses and told him to get out of his vehicle. Instead, he drove off.

The family isn’t sure why Moses drove away, but they point out he did not have a gun on him.

“And he’s gone because two officers decided to take his life when there was no cause for it,” Moses’ sister, Ikia Womack, said.

New Castle County Police wouldn’t answer any questions Thursday, including why the names of the two officers involved have not been released.

“It is clear and apparent that this was an unjustified shooting,” the family’s lawyer, Emeka Igwe, said.

The Delaware Attorney General’s Office is now investigating the incident but has not said when it’s expected to finish.