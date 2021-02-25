UPPER GWYNEDD, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a former soccer instructor in Montgomery County is facing felony charges, accused of sending sexual text messages and harassing a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say 20-year-old Jordan Geller of Furlong faces several charges, including unlawful contact with a minor. Police fear there could be more victims.

According to the criminal complaint, the text messages started around Aug. 15, 2020. Police were called to the victim’s home in Upper Gwynedd in November. That’s when they began an investigation against Geller, who was formally charged on Tuesday.

“That’s horrifying. I was not aware of this so you’re actually making me aware of this now as my daughter is practicing,” one parent said.

On Wednesday night, parents of student-athletes at Total Soccer in Warminster were shocked to learn that a now-former soccer instructor is accused of unlawful contact with a 14-year-old female athlete who trained at the facility.

“With what began probably as regular routine communication between a coach and student-athlete evolved into something much more inappropriate,” Upper Gwynedd Township Police Chief David Duffy said. “Inappropriate texts of a sexual context, including pictures and certainly nothing that was legal between a 20-year-old and a 14-year-old.”

Police say during their investigation, they learned the communication escalated with Geller reportedly groping the underage victim during a training session on site.

“That’s exactly what this is a violation is,” Duffy said. “It’s not just the law, but the trust between an adult coach in a teaching capacity and a minor.”

Now officials worry there may be other victims.

“Someone who has this type of behavior as an adult toward a juvenile, I wouldn’t be surprised if we had more come forward,” Duffy said.

The owner of Total Soccer, who declined our request for an interview, says all employees go through a criminal and FBI background check, saying they have a no-tolerance policy and Geller was immediately terminated when the victim came forward.

Geller will face a judge for a preliminary hearing on March 25.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.