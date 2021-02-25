BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — Hiding “in plain sight.” That is how the Bucks County district attorney describes the four residents, emboldened to travel and post on social media about their role in January’s Capitol riots in Washington, D.C.

Today, we learned a Bristol woman was arrested for her role in the violence.

Police were tipped off to Raechel Genco after her boyfriend was arrested for his role in the violence in D.C. The pair reportedly lived together here in Bristol, in a county you may not expect to be at the top of the most-wanted list.

“To learn that people in Bucks County stand accused of that, it’s disappointing,” Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

This week, the criminal complaint against 37-year-old Genco, of Bristol, was unsealed, making her the fourth Bucks County resident charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Photos show Genco in Washington with her boyfriend, Ryan Samsel, who was arrested last month for reportedly knocking down barricades that injured an officer. During the arrest, police realized the couple allegedly traveled together in Genco’s Dodge Charger.

“We were able to learn of the connection between the two of them,” Weintraub said.

Also in January, Doylestown residents Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith were charged for entering the Capitol. Bancroft posted on social media she wanted to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“They’re not even hiding in plain sight, they are in plain sight,” Weintraub said.

It’s the seemingly normal citizens who now face federal charges that are especially concerning to the team researching extremism at George Washington University.

“We don’t have a typical profile of a domestic violence extremist,” Bennett Clinton said.

Bucks County now leads the nation — tied with Los Angeles County, California, and Franklin County, Ohio — for the most resident arrests so far.

“I think a lot of folks have sort of a stereotypical image in their head of what one of these individuals who participated in the Capitol siege look like, and I don’t think the data supports any of those stereotypical images,” Clinton said.

We tried to reach out to Genco, but we could not reach her for a comment.

And on the possibility of more arrests to come, “I can only saw the investigation is not over,” Weintraub said.

Tonight, we have also learned Jim Worthington, the owner of the Newtown Athletic Club who a bus tour to D.C. in January as part of the group People 4 Trump was also questioned by the feds back in January. So far, he is not facing any charges.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts reports.