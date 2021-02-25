Flames Badly Damage Parkway Inn In Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Flames erupted at a motel in Delaware County overnight, forcing guests to quickly get out. The fire broke out at the Parkway Inn on the 600 block of Baltimore Pike in Springfield just after midnight Thursday.
Firefighters say no one was in the room where the fire started.
The flames forced ten people from their rooms, but all of them are OK.
The damage is extensive though.
Debris can be seen on the ground and some windows and rooms are burned out.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.