PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a new weapon in the fight against COVID-19. A Delaware County company has developed a device called “The Hurricane” to kill the virus.

This futuristic device looks like something out of Ghostbusters, but it’s actually a new product from a local company that can effectively eradicate the coronavirus and other harmful bacterial in just a few seconds.

“It’s basically, you’re using sunlight,” Bob Weeks said. “You’re using UVC technology.”

Weeks, the co-founder of the Delaware County-based The Platinum Group, says the device, called The Hurricane, harnesses that UV light in a very concentrated form, pumping it out at 900 watts.

“What it does, is it renders the microorganism,” Weeks said, “the DNA in the microorganism useless. It scrambles the DNA. COVID is technically still there, but it has no power.”

Weeks and his co-founders don’t have engineering backgrounds. They’re actually in the plane and boat repossession business, but he says he learned about this technology and then aimed to make his product even more powerful and efficient than what was already out on the market.

“Our light from 20 inches away will kill COVID in less than a second,” Weeks said.

Weeks says The Hurricane is in its final prototype and can be purchased by both consumers and commercial buyers. He says it’s safer than traditional water-based disinfectants since it leaves no residue and won’t damage surfaces. Already, major airlines have shown interest.

“You can’t put a liquid disinfectant in an aircraft,” Weeks said. “What we found out, even in the coach area, it’s turning seatbelts into rust.”

The Hurricane weighs about 11 pounds and is safe to use with people still in the area being disinfected, though pointing it at someone could give them sunburn. It costs about $18,000 per unit and will last for more than 10,000 hours.

“It’s kind of surreal. I have to tell you the truth,” Weeks said. “We’ve got companies saying what you have here is mission-critical for the times. And when you hear the words, that kind of changes things.”