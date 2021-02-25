CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A car crashed into a Target store on Route 38 in Cherry Hill on Thursday morning. Authorities say the Hyundai Elantra went through a glass window in front of the store around 10 a.m.

Police tell Eyewitness News an unknown medical situation is to blame for the crash.

Officials pull a Hyundai Elantra out of a Cherry Hill Target after it crashed into the store about an hour ago. Front wheel pulling a red display cart on its way out @CBSPhilly. No official word on any injuries although eyewitnesses claim two people, including driver, were hurt pic.twitter.com/AIs6aXBzHf — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) February 25, 2021

They say the driver, a 76-year-old man, and a female passenger in her 50s were both injured.

A Target employee who was in an employee-only area of the store at the time was also injured.

All of the injuries were minor.

Fire officials helped clear debris directly from the accident and tow the vehicle out of the window.

At one point, what looked like a large red display case was stuck on the passenger side front wheel. They had to stop removing the car to pry the case free.

The car and the damage done inside the Cherry Hill target pic.twitter.com/g1U0pn9qkX — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) February 25, 2021

Shoppers say as soon as the crash happened, they were escorted out of the Target.

“I was looking through the jeans and then an employee ran by and he was like you got to vacate the store. He said on his walkie talkie someone crashed into the store. I went to see what happened and I just saw a car like in the store,” one shopper said.