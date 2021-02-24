CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) – Wyncote Elementary School is celebrating their spelling bee champion! Fourth-grader Kristian Harvey has a tip for anyone wanting to take the spelling challenge.

“If you’re watching this and you’re testing for the spelling bee, don’t be afraid and don’t give up,” she said.

Wyncote Elementary School Celebrates Spelling Bee Champion Kristian Harvey

Kristian won by spelling the word, “unprepossessing.” It means not particularly attractive or appealing.

Kristian is preparing to advance to the Bucks-Mont Regional Spelling Bee bee next month.

Good luck, Kristian!

