PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An underground transformer fire is causing power and traffic issues in Center City. Firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an underground transformer fire at SEPTA's Walnut-Locust Station, near 16th and Walnut Streets.
The streets surrounding the fire scene are closed to traffic.
Walnut Street is closed between 15th and 18th Streets, and 16th Street is closed Walnut to Locust Street.
PECO is also reporting power outages, affecting more than 100 customers.
SEPTA service has not been disrupted.
There are no reports of injuries.