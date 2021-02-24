ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Two Atlantic City police officers were in the right place at the right time Saturday when they helped deliver a baby girl. Police say Officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center when a vehicle pulled behind them and the driver flagged them down for assistance.
Police say the officers found a woman who had just given birth to a baby girl, who was still in the woman's pants.
Police say Officer Taing safely removed the baby and removed the umbilical cord from around the baby's neck. Officers wrapped the baby in a jacket while medical personnel arrived and cut the umbilical cord.

And on Wednesday, Officers Taing and Peyton were reunited with the mother and her baby, who are both doing well.