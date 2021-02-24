PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tiger Woods’ car accident Tuesday comes as a new study was released on crash tests and safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety performs a number of crash tests to determine if a car is safe.

The group also measures headlight quality and accident prevention systems.

This year, a record 90 new vehicles earned a Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick Plus Award, up from 64 last year.

“It is indeed a big year,” said David Harkey, president of Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Harkey says more vehicles made the grade because of auto braking systems and better headlights.

“By casting more light down the road for the driver and eliminating that glare for the oncoming drivers,” Harkey said.

The IIHS has yet to test the Genesis GV80 Woods crashed near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The luxury SUV does have modern safety features, including multiple air bags.

Two other Genesis cars were tested and earned top awards, including the G70, which performed well in the roof strength test. Authorities say that is key in a rollover accident like Woods.

“Thankfully, the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Genesis is part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which also includes Kia. Together, the company earned 17 awards — the most of any automaker.

Mitsubishi was the only manufacturer that did not receive a single award.

General Motors earned just two for the Cadillac XT6 and Chevy Equinox.

“For the large number of vehicles that they produce, we only had a couple of award winners for them, so we would like to see them step up their game,” Harkey said.

The IIHS continues to test new models as they are released, which means more vehicles could soon be joining the list.

No pickups won an award last year, but this year one did, the Ram 1500 Crew Cab.

Click here for the full IIHS Top Safety Picks 2021 list.

CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen reports.