PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say the suspect wanted in a rape at the Macy’s in Center City was taken into custody at his home in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning. Police say a 55-year-old woman was raped inside a third-floor bathroom of the Macy’s on the 1300 block of Market Street Sunday morning.
The suspect was later captured on surveillance video getting on the Market-Frankford line at 13th and Market Streets.
New video shows the suspect entering and leaving a store in the area of 52nd Street and Girard Avenue after the assault.
"A 55-year-old female who was shopping at the store with her husband, she decided to use the bathroom on the third floor. She went inside the bathroom and went into the stall, the offender jumped over the stall. He dragged her out of one stall into another stall where he then raped her," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.
Capt. Burgmann says the suspect hid in the third-floor woman’s restroom possibly for up to 20 minutes waiting for his victim, armed with a makeshift weapon.
The suspect is expected to be charged later Wednesday morning. His name has not been released.
