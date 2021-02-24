PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A patient is now facing numerous charges after he is accused of stabbing a Pennsylvania Hospital doctor multiple times in the face and head during an examination Tuesday. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged 35-year-old Rakeem Anderson with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and other related charges.
According to police, Anderson was being treated by a female doctor when the patient stabbed her multiple times in the head and face. The doctor is now recovering from her injuries.
In a statement Tuesday, Penn Medicine said they are working closely with police and that “swift action by hospital staff ensured that the physician received immediate care, and they are in stable condition. There was no danger at any time to other patients or staff in the hospital.”
Dr. Theodore Christopher, chairman of the Department of Emergency Management at Jefferson and past president of the Philadelphia County Medical Society, says news that a physician at Pennsylvania Hospital on Spruce Street was stabbed by a patient is shocking, but not surprising.
“I would venture to say 80% or most of us have either been assaulted or been the victim of some sort of violence by a patient,” Christopher said.
The DA is requesting Anderson be held in custody with bail requested at $999,999, as well as a mental health evaluation be ordered.
The DA’s office says Anderson also has an active bench warrant in Delaware County.