By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope some new surveillance pictures will help them find a driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia. Take a look at these pictures of the car that hit Olvin Martinez back in October.

Martinez was crossing the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue early in the morning when he was killed.

Police don’t have a good description yet of the car or driver.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police.