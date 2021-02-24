PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope some new surveillance pictures will help them find a driver wanted for a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia. Take a look at these pictures of the car that hit Olvin Martinez back in October.COVID In Pennsylvania: Health Network Allowed Employees' Family Members To Skip Vaccine Line
Martinez was crossing the 4200 block of Whitaker Avenue early in the morning when he was killed.
Police don't have a good description yet of the car or driver.
If you have any information you are asked to contact police.