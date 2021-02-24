PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you haven’t had the chance to get outside yet, what are you waiting for? It’s shaping up to be the warmest day we’ve had in weeks.

It feels great to not have to wear a winter coat outside.

The warm weather is bringing plenty of people jogging along Kelly Drive, some soaking in the sun. The snow has melted and it almost feels like spring.

From across the bridge in New Jersey, Drone Watch 3 shows beautiful blue skies on this sunny day.

And over in Spring Garden, a line of drivers wait to rinse the dirt off their vehicles from the last few snowstorms we had. Many are ready to say goodbye to “Old Man Winter.”

“The weather is breaking, there’s some sun out, so I decided to get my truck cleaned up, to get the snow off it,” Michael Autrey, of North Philadelphia, said. “I had to come to the best car wash in the city to get the job done.”

“Let the snow be gone!” another resident said.

Spring is still 24 days away.