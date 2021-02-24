TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — In New Jersey, more than 1.7 million vaccinations have been administered so far. Gov. Phil Murphy stopped by a vaccination site in Somerset on Wednesday morning.
It was held at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, one of several community vaccination sites across the state.READ MORE: 'He's Not A Locker Room Cancer': Former Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long Offer Insight Into Carson Wentz Saga
During today’s coronavirus update, Murphy said the state is making progress despite the limited number of vaccines — a problem that affects every state.READ MORE: Philadelphia Residents Enjoy Warmest Day In Over 5 Weeks
“We are making tremendous strides every day with tens of thousands of doses administered. Our sites are open to anyone who lives, works or studies in the great state of New Jersey,” Murphy said. “And we know it’s not a straight line and there’s still a big supply/demand imbalance, and we know there are folks out there who are anxious and frustrated. We get that. But with each and every day we continue to plow through this.”MORE NEWS: Jaleel Uqdah Arrested For Raping 55-Year-Old Woman Inside Center City Macy's, Philadelphia Police Say
Murphy says the state is making every effort available to ensure everyone has equal access to vaccines.